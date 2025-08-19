Carlos Alcaraz wins 2025 Cincinnati Open: Decoding the stats
Carlos Alcaraz has pocketed the Cincinnati Open after Jannik Sinner was forced to retire after just 23 minutes into their championship-match clash. Defending champion Sinner called for the doctor after surrendering a 0-5 lead in the opening set. Thereafter, he was unable to continue. Alcaraz won his sixth title of the season and a 22nd tour-level trophy. Here's more.
I'm super, super sorry to disappoint you, says Sinner
"I'm super, super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said to the fans after he was forced to leave. "From yesterday I didn't feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more, so I'm very sorry."
Alcaraz
Alcaraz feels sorry for Sinner
"This is not the way that I want to win trophies, I just have to say sorry, I can understand how you must feel now," Alcaraz said to Sinner. "As I said many times, you are a true champion and I am sure from these situations, you are going to come back even stronger, as you always do. That's what true champions do."