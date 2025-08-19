Carlos Alcaraz wins 2025 Cincinnati Open: Decoding the stats

"I'm super, super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said to the fans after he was forced to leave. "From yesterday I didn't feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more, so I'm very sorry."

Alcaraz

Alcaraz feels sorry for Sinner

"This is not the way that I want to win trophies, I just have to say sorry, I can understand how you must feel now," Alcaraz said to Sinner. "As I said many times, you are a true champion and I am sure from these situations, you are going to come back even stronger, as you always do. That's what true champions do."