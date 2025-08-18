Aston Villa agree £1.7m loan deal for Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a loan deal with AS Roma for the transfer of Leon Bailey. The Jamaican winger is set to join the Italian club on a temporary basis, with an option for a permanent move later. As per Sky Sports News, the deal comes at a loan fee of £1.7m (€2m). The agreement also contains the option to buy the winger for around £19m (€22m).

Financial terms Deal includes permanent signing option for Roma As mentioned, the deal also includes an option for Roma to sign Bailey permanently for around €22 million. Under the agreement, Roma will pay Bailey's full wages during his loan spell. The initial discussions had focused on making the move permanent at the end of the season, but further negotiations led to this new arrangement with an optional clause for a permanent transfer.

Transfer process Bailey to undergo medical on Tuesday Bailey is set to fly to Rome on Monday evening for his medical examination on Tuesday. He missed Aston Villa's last match against Newcastle United as his future was being discussed. The winger has been training separately from the first-team squad during this period. His father has also been in Rome recently, negotiating the terms of the deal with AS Roma.