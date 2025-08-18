'Think long-term': Ex-India physio on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Former Team India physio John Gloster has shared his thoughts on managing Jasprit Bumrah 's workload. He stressed the need for long-term planning for Bumrah's career, rather than just focusing on immediate series appearances. As per The Times of India, Gloster believes that this approach will not only benefit the player but also Indian cricket as a whole. His comments come amid a debate over Bumrah's participation in recent Test series due to workload management concerns.

Athlete autonomy Controversial decision Gloster acknowledged that the decision of whether Bumrah should be given leeway in choosing which games to play is a controversial one. However, he also stressed that athletes know their bodies better than anyone else. He said, "Most athletes these days who have good sports teams around them are taking advice from those people." Gloster also praised Bumrah as a mature athlete who knows exactly what he's doing.

Career highlights Impressive Test record Despite criticism for missing key Tests in the recent series, Bumrah has had an impressive career so far. He has taken 219 wickets in 48 Tests at an average of 19.82, including 15 five-wicket hauls. Gloster believes that Bumrah's participation in the Asia Cup shouldn't be a problem since it's a T20 tournament where he only has to bowl four overs per match.

Strategic approach Strategic approach needed Gloster stressed the need to think about Bumrah's career in terms of the next two to three years, not just the next series. He said, "And I think nine times out of 10, mature athletes who have good support are going to make the right decisions." This strategic approach is aimed at preventing burnout or injury and ensuring a longer playing career for Bumrah.

Guidance significance Importance of sound counsel and advice Gloster emphasized the importance of sound counsel and advice in Bumrah's career. He said, "He knows that his career and the length of his career, his sporting longevity, is going to be through sound counsel and sound advice." This highlights how crucial it is for athletes like Bumrah to have the right guidance when it comes to managing their workload and injuries effectively.