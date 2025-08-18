BCCI to announce India's 2025 Asia Cup squad: Presenting details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the 15-member squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025. The announcement will take place on August 19, after a selection meeting in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to captain the team, with some of India's top T20 players expected to be included. Here's more.

Meeting specifics Selection meeting at BCCI HQ The Senior Men's Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters, with the squad announcement set for 1:30pm (IST) on the fourth floor of the BCCI HQ. The press conference will be attended by India's T20 captain and chairman of selectors. The Asia Cup, which will be played in a T20 format in UAE from September 9 to 28, is just a year after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Squad dynamics Continuity and faith in young T20 specialists The focus is on continuity and faith in the young T20 specialists who led India's success. Suryakumar Yadav is likely to continue as captain after passing his fitness test at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Despite stellar performances in Tests and IPL, star opener Shubman Gill may find it tough to make it into the T20 side. The management is keen on backing players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma who have been consistent in this format.