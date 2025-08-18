Cristian Romero signs new Tottenham deal until summer 2029: Details

Cristian Romero, the 27-year-old Argentine defender, has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur . The deal will keep him at the club until summer 2029. The move ends months of speculation about his future after he was linked with Atletico Madrid this summer. Romero's new contract is a major boost for Spurs as they look to build on their recent successes.

Leadership role Romero was appointed Tottenham's captain last week Just five days before signing the new deal, Romero was appointed as Tottenham's new captain by boss Thomas Frank. The decision came after Heung-Min Son left for LAFC. Spurs were never interested in Atletico's interest in Romero and wanted to keep him this summer. His future was a major talking point when Frank was appointed as Spurs boss in June.

Match performance Romero scored in the UEFA Super Cup Romero scored in his first game as Tottenham's captain last week. The match was a UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain. He then helped Spurs win their Premier League season opener 3-0 against Burnley at home on Saturday. The defender has been instrumental since joining from Atalanta in summer 2021, first on loan and then permanently for around £42 million the following year.