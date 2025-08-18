How have Australia performed in ODIs at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns?

Australia own a 5-0 win-loss record at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Aussies took down Bangladesh in a two-match series in 2003. They won by 8 and 9 wickets respectively. Their next series was against New Zealand in the year 2022. Australia pocketed the series 3-0, winning by 2 wickets, 113 runs and 25 runs respectively.

Stats

Carey, Green and Zampa can attain these feats

Alex Carey could become the highest scorer in ODIs at this venue. In three matches, he has 139 runs at 69.50. He needs 29 runs to overcome the retired Steve Smith for this record. Cameron Green (114 runs) isn't far away and could surpass Smith. Adam Zampa has picked 7 wickets at this venue and needs four more to become the top wicket-taker here.