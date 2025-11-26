Constitution Day 2025: Centre releases translated versions in 9 languages

The Indian government has released translated versions of the Constitution in nine regional languages on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The languages include Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, Assamese, and Nepali. The translations were prepared by the Legislative Department of the Union Law Ministry. This is the first time that the Bodo and Kashmiri editions are being released.

Event details Constitution Day 2025: President Murmu presides over event The release of the translated editions was held at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, also known as the old Parliament building. President Droupadi Murmu honored the event as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of both Houses of Parliament and heads of diplomatic missions in Delhi were also among the attendees.

VP's address 'Soul of the nation' Addressing the gathering of Parliamentarians, Vice President Radhakrishnan hailed the Constitution makers and said that the document reflects the "soul of the nation," according to ANI. "Our Constitution was born out of intellect and lived experience, sacrifices, hopes and aspirations. The soul of our constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever," he said.

Booklet release Constitution Day 2025: Special booklet released The event also saw the release of a special booklet titled Bharat ke Samvidhan main Kala aur Calligraphy. President Murmu led the reading of the Constitution's Preamble during the ceremony. The translated editions aim to make the Constitution more accessible and promote nationalistic thinking among citizens.