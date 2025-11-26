Bihar: 2 students injured after being hit by truck

Protests push for safer roads

After the crash, Aashi was referred to Muzaffarpur for treatment, while Lakshmi was taken to Patna Medical College Hospital.

Police have filed a case against the truck driver for reckless driving, but he managed to escape even though his vehicle was seized.

The incident—caught on CCTV—sparked local protests, with residents blocking the road and demanding both action against speeding drivers and better safety measures.

The blockade ended after two hours following assurances from senior police officers.