'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' trailer: Kapil Sharma's chaos returns

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the film's central conflicts. Sharma reprises his role from the first film, bringing his trademark charm and comedic timing to the character. The film also features an ensemble cast of Manjot Singh , Parul Gulati, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, and Ayesha Khan. Veteran actors Asrani, Vipin Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, and Sushant Singh also join the movie, along with Jamie Lever, Supriya Shukla, and Smita Jaykar, adding depth and humor to the narrative.

Career transition

Sharma's journey from 'Zwigato' to 'KKPK 2'

In a recent interview with News18, Sharma revealed that he was offered nine films in the serious zone after the release of Zwigato. However, he chose to stick to his comfort zone and do films that feel close to him. "I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me, and it will always remain a priority." The film is backed by Abbas-Mustan and helmed by Anukalp Goswami.