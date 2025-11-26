LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' trailer: Kapil Sharma's chaos returns
Summarize
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' trailer: Kapil Sharma's chaos returns

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' trailer: Kapil Sharma's chaos returns

By Apoorva Rastogi
Nov 26, 2025
04:48 pm
What's the story

The trailer for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is finally out. The film, which stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role, is being marketed as "triple the romance, triple the confusion and unlimited fun." It is a sequel to the 2015 hit comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and will release on December 12, 2025.

Star-studded lineup

'KKPK 2' features an ensemble cast

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the film's central conflicts. Sharma reprises his role from the first film, bringing his trademark charm and comedic timing to the character. The film also features an ensemble cast of Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, and Ayesha Khan. Veteran actors Asrani, Vipin Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, and Sushant Singh also join the movie, along with Jamie Lever, Supriya Shukla, and Smita Jaykar, adding depth and humor to the narrative.

Twitter Post

See the trailer here

Career transition

Sharma's journey from 'Zwigato' to 'KKPK 2'

In a recent interview with News18, Sharma revealed that he was offered nine films in the serious zone after the release of Zwigato. However, he chose to stick to his comfort zone and do films that feel close to him. "I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me, and it will always remain a priority." The film is backed by Abbas-Mustan and helmed by Anukalp Goswami.