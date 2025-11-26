'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' trailer: Kapil Sharma's chaos returns
What's the story
The trailer for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is finally out. The film, which stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role, is being marketed as "triple the romance, triple the confusion and unlimited fun." It is a sequel to the 2015 hit comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and will release on December 12, 2025.
Star-studded lineup
'KKPK 2' features an ensemble cast
The trailer gives us a glimpse into the film's central conflicts. Sharma reprises his role from the first film, bringing his trademark charm and comedic timing to the character. The film also features an ensemble cast of Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, and Ayesha Khan. Veteran actors Asrani, Vipin Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, and Sushant Singh also join the movie, along with Jamie Lever, Supriya Shukla, and Smita Jaykar, adding depth and humor to the narrative.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 trailer out now! In cinemas 12 December 2025! pic.twitter.com/kIdrCb7LEa— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 26, 2025
Career transition
Sharma's journey from 'Zwigato' to 'KKPK 2'
In a recent interview with News18, Sharma revealed that he was offered nine films in the serious zone after the release of Zwigato. However, he chose to stick to his comfort zone and do films that feel close to him. "I only want to do films that touch my heart. It was a priority for me, and it will always remain a priority." The film is backed by Abbas-Mustan and helmed by Anukalp Goswami.