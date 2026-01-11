US launches new retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria

The United States has launched a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State of Syria and the Levant (ISIL, formerly known as ISIS) in Syria . The operation comes after last month's ambush that claimed the lives of two US soldiers and one civilian interpreter. The strikes, which were carried out at 12:30pm ET (11:00pm IST) on Saturday, targeted multiple ISIS positions across Syria. This is part of "Operation Hawkeye Strike," President Donald Trump's response to the Palmyra attack.

Retaliatory operation Operation Hawkeye Strike: A response to Palmyra attack The ambush in Palmyra killed Iowa National Guard members Sgt Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar and Sgt William Nathaniel Howard, along with civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat. US Central Command emphasized its resolve with a strong statement: "Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice."

Twitter Post US Central Command's post on X https://t.co/cfTSJ2Nety — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 10, 2026

Strategic partnership US-Syria collaboration intensifies against ISIS The latest strikes were carried out in coordination with partner forces, although their identities remain undisclosed. The US military's engagement with Syria has increased since the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024. While the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been Washington's main ally in its operation against ISIL for years, the central government in Damascus is also now more prominently involved.