Ryan Rickelton makes records with 2nd century in SA20

Ryan Rickelton etched his name in SA20 history books. The MI Cape Town opener hit a superb 113* against Joburg Super Kings in Match 20 of the SA20 2025-26 season. His unbeaten hundred helped MICT score 234/3 in 20 overs. Notably, Rickelton added 129 runs alongside Rassie van der Dussen for the first wicket. This was the South African batter's 2nd hundred in SA20.

Knock Rickelton hits 8 fours and 9 sixes Rickelton and van der Dussen laid the foundation with a massive stand. After van der Dussen's dismissal, Rickelton added 34 runs alongside Nicholas Pooran (2nd wicket) and a 66*-run stand with Karim Janat for the 4th wicket. Rickelton's blitz propelled MICT to a massive score. His unbeaten 113 from 60 balls was laced with 8 fours and nine sixes. He struck at 188.33.

SA20 First batter with multiple SA20 tons; joint-most 50-plus scores Rickelton had earlier smashed 113 versus Durban's Super Giants in the 2025-26 SA20 opener. And now with his 113* versus Joburg Super Kings, he is the first batter in SA20 history to slam multiple hundreds. Six other batters have one century each. Meanwhile, this was his 10th fifty-plus score in SA20. He has equaled Heinrich Klaasen for most ffity-plus scores in SA20 (10).