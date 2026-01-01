Ryan Rickelton makes records with 2nd century in SA20
What's the story
Ryan Rickelton etched his name in SA20 history books. The MI Cape Town opener hit a superb 113* against Joburg Super Kings in Match 20 of the SA20 2025-26 season. His unbeaten hundred helped MICT score 234/3 in 20 overs. Notably, Rickelton added 129 runs alongside Rassie van der Dussen for the first wicket. This was the South African batter's 2nd hundred in SA20.
Knock
Rickelton hits 8 fours and 9 sixes
Rickelton and van der Dussen laid the foundation with a massive stand. After van der Dussen's dismissal, Rickelton added 34 runs alongside Nicholas Pooran (2nd wicket) and a 66*-run stand with Karim Janat for the 4th wicket. Rickelton's blitz propelled MICT to a massive score. His unbeaten 113 from 60 balls was laced with 8 fours and nine sixes. He struck at 188.33.
SA20
First batter with multiple SA20 tons; joint-most 50-plus scores
Rickelton had earlier smashed 113 versus Durban's Super Giants in the 2025-26 SA20 opener. And now with his 113* versus Joburg Super Kings, he is the first batter in SA20 history to slam multiple hundreds. Six other batters have one century each. Meanwhile, this was his 10th fifty-plus score in SA20. He has equaled Heinrich Klaasen for most ffity-plus scores in SA20 (10).
Runs
80-plus sixes in SA20; 3rd T20 hundred
MI Cape Town ace Rickelton has raced to a tally of 1,329 runs in SA20 at 47.46 (50s: 8, 100s: 2). He is also the first SA20 batter with 80-plus sixes (81). Overall in T20s, Rickelton has amassed 3,870 runs from 141 matches (134 innings) at 30.96. In addition to three centuries, he has belted 24 fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo.