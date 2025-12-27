SA20, Ryan Rickelton slams his 2nd T20 hundred: Key stats
What's the story
The fourth season of the SA20 started with a thrilling match as MI Cape Town (MICT) lost to last season's bottom team, Durban's Super Giants (DSG). The game, played at Newlands in front of a packed crowd, saw a total of 449 runs scored. This is the second-highest match aggregate in SA20 history, as per ESPNcricinfo. MICT were chasing DSG's total of 232 for 5 but fell short by 15 runs despite Ryan Rickelton's explosive century. We decode Rickelton's numbers.
Match highlights
Rickelton's explosive innings and DSG's seamers' resilience
Rickelton, who was recently dropped from South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, scored a blistering 113 off 63 balls. His innings included an SA20 record of 11 sixes. He shared a 60-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks before Jason Smith took over the reins. Smith led a blistering 76-run third-wicket stand with Rickelton at nearly 17 runs an over for four-and-a-half overs. However, DSG's young seamers, Kwena Maphaka and Eathan Bosch, held their nerve in the final overs.
Numbers
Maiden SA20 hundred from Rickelton's blade
Rickelton smashed 11 sixes and five fours from 63 balls faced (SR: 179.36). With this knock of 113, he has raced to 3,666 runs from 135 20-over matches (129 innings) at 30.29. He now owns 2 hundreds and 24 fifties. In 26 SA20 games across 4 seasons now for MI Cape Town, he has clobbered 1,125 runs at 46.87. He smashed his maiden SA20 hundred (50s: 8).