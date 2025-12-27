SA20, Ryan Rickelton slams his 2nd T20 hundred: Key stats

Match highlights

Rickelton's explosive innings and DSG's seamers' resilience

Rickelton, who was recently dropped from South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, scored a blistering 113 off 63 balls. His innings included an SA20 record of 11 sixes. He shared a 60-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks before Jason Smith took over the reins. Smith led a blistering 76-run third-wicket stand with Rickelton at nearly 17 runs an over for four-and-a-half overs. However, DSG's young seamers, Kwena Maphaka and Eathan Bosch, held their nerve in the final overs.