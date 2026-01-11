Watch: Virat Kohli's powerful message to net bowler

Ahead of India's ODI series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli was seen giving a pep talk to a local net bowler in Vadodara. The incident took place at Kotambi Stadium on Friday, January 10. After an intense practice session, the ace cricketer stopped to encourage the bowler and even signed a cricket ball for him. The moment has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Pep talk Kohli's motivational message to the net bowler During the interaction, Kohli was heard giving a motivational message. He said, "Agar maar padh bhi jaati hai to koi baat nahi, par conviction se, ki main wo ball daal raha hu jo mujhe daalna hai, main wo ball nahi daal raha jo batsman mujhse dalwa raha hai (Even if you get hit, it's fine. But you should have the conviction that you are delivering a ball that you want to not the one the batter wants you to bowl)."

Training session Kohli's preparation for the ODI series The practice session was designed to simulate match-like conditions, with Kohli spending nearly one-and-a-half hours facing Indian pacers, spinners, and throw-down specialists. This was after his impressive performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he scored 77 and 131 runs in two matches. Despite some challenges from inconsistent bounce while facing throw-down specialists during practice sessions, Kohli's dedication to every detail of his training was evident.

Performance Kohli's recent form and ODI record against New Zealand Kohli's recent performances have been impressive, having scored 302 runs at an average of 151 in three matches against South Africa. His ODI record against New Zealand is also impressive with 1,657 runs from 33 matches at an average of 55.23. The ace batsman skipped Delhi's third Vijay Hazare match to join the national squad and start training for the upcoming series.