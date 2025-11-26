'Unsettling': Keerthy Suresh on AI-generated images, deepfakes
Keerthy Suresh is raising concerns about the rise of AI-generated images in the film industry.
While promoting her new movie Revolver Rita, she shared how seeing disturbingly realistic AI versions of herself—sometimes in outfits she never wore—left her genuinely unsettled.
On Sudhir Srinivasan's podcast, she admitted her initial shock at just how real these altered photos looked.
Why it matters
At a recent press meet, Keerthy explained that these deepfake images can easily confuse people and even sparked a conversation with director Atlee, who reached out to her after her press meet to discuss the growing concern around AI deepfakes.
With Revolver Rita releasing on November 28, she's raising awareness about how AI tech is blurring lines between real and fake in entertainment.