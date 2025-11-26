'Unsettling': Keerthy Suresh on AI-generated images, deepfakes Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

Keerthy Suresh is raising concerns about the rise of AI-generated images in the film industry.

While promoting her new movie Revolver Rita, she shared how seeing disturbingly realistic AI versions of herself—sometimes in outfits she never wore—left her genuinely unsettled.

On Sudhir Srinivasan's podcast, she admitted her initial shock at just how real these altered photos looked.