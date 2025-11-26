Kartik-Karan's 3rd collaboration to begin after 'Naagzilla'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has given the green light for a third film with filmmaker Karan Johar, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal, "Within Dharma, he's now being positioned as the banner's new poster boy, rapidly scaling up by fronting multiple big-ticket projects." "Karan is convinced that Kartik is among the most bankable heroes...and is staking huge box-office hopes on" their collaborations.
New project
Aaryan's 3rd film with Johar to begin in 2026
The source further revealed that the third film will be a genre-defining venture for Indian cinema, developed from scratch by Aaryan and Johar. "It's an ambitious project, and will go on floors in August 2026, right after the release of Naagzilla." More details about this collaboration are expected to be announced by the makers in due course.
Upcoming projects
Aaryan's upcoming films with Johar
Before the third collaboration, Aaryan and Johar are set to release their films Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla. The former is slated for a Christmas 2025 release, while the latter will hit theaters in August 2026. These projects are expected to be "major money-spinners" at the box office, further establishing Aaryan's status as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.