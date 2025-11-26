Ranbir Kapoor eyes June 2026 for 'Love and War'

Creative clash over release date

There's a bit of back-and-forth on when Love And War should actually come out.

Bhansali prefers an August release to line up with Independence Day vibes, but Kapoor and producer Namit Malhotra are rooting for early June—right after IPL ends and while summer holidays are still on.

This film is extra special since it reunites Kapoor and Bhansali after 17 years, with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also starring.