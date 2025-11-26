Next Article
Ranbir Kapoor eyes June 2026 for 'Love and War'
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor is mapping out the release of his next big films—he wants Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to drop in June 2026, with Ramayana following later that year during Diwali.
The plan? Give each film its own spotlight and avoid them clashing at the box office.
Creative clash over release date
There's a bit of back-and-forth on when Love And War should actually come out.
Bhansali prefers an August release to line up with Independence Day vibes, but Kapoor and producer Namit Malhotra are rooting for early June—right after IPL ends and while summer holidays are still on.
This film is extra special since it reunites Kapoor and Bhansali after 17 years, with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also starring.