Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand due to an abdominal injury. The decision comes after he complained of sudden pain in his right lateral abdominal region while batting at the nets. The injury was assessed through an MRI scan and later confirmed by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who diagnosed it as a right-sided strain with internal oblique muscle tear, as per Cricbuzz.

Impact Pant's absence a major blow for Indian team Pant's injury comes as a major blow for the Indian team, considering his dynamic role as a wicketkeeper-batter. He will miss the three-match series starting in Vadodara on January 11. After some rest, Pant is expected to report to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for further evaluation and rehabilitation. The team management will now have to make necessary adjustments and find a suitable replacement for him in the squad.

Previous injuries Pant's unfortunate injury history This latest injury is just another chapter in Pant's unfortunate history with injuries. His career was nearly derailed after a horrific car accident in December 2022, which kept him away from international cricket and IPL for a long time. Last summer in England, he had sustained a finger injury in the 3rd Test before seeing his foot get fractured in the 4th Test.