Rishabh Pant suffers injury scare ahead of 1st NZ ODI

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered an injury scare during a net practice session ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The incident took place at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, where Pant was hit above his waist while batting against Indian throwdown specialists. He was seen grimacing in pain after the blow and was immediately attended to by the team's support staff, as per

Medical attention Pant receives treatment from support staff The team's support staff rushed to Pant's aid after he was hit. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present during the treatment. After receiving initial care, Pant left the field of Ground B at the BCA Stadium. Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill was later seen in a long conversation with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Training insights Rohit Sharma gives tips to Siraj during optional training session During an optional training session on Saturday, former India captain Rohit Sharma was seen giving tips to pacer Mohammed Siraj. This happened when Siraj came in early for a batting stint and struggled to connect while attempting to hoick the ball. Other players like India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who recently led Mumbai in a close one-run defeat against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, batted with KL Rahul.

Match history Pant, Iyer, and Siraj's recent Vijay Hazare Trophy matches Pant, Iyer, and Siraj had all recently played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective state teams. Their last matches were on January 8. The three-match ODI series against a revamped New Zealand side will kick off at Baroda. The second ODI will be held at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 14 while the final match will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore.