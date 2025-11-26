Next Article
'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' hits streaming soon—here's what to know
Entertainment
Aan Paavam Pollathathu, a Tamil rom-com starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, is coming to JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium on November 28.
After making a surprising ₹25 crore at the box office—even without big-name stars—the film will now be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Why people are talking about it
Directed by newcomer Kalaiarasan Thangavel and produced by Drumsticks Productions, the story follows a couple navigating marital ups and downs because of their clashing views.
With RJ Vigneshkanth and Sheela Rajkumar in key roles, the movie won praise for its relatable characters, and family audiences responded positively to its mix of comedy and emotional storytelling.