Celina Jaitly files for divorce, cites domestic violence and abuse
Actor Celina Jaitly is ending her 15-year marriage with Peter Haag, taking their legal fight to both Mumbai and Austria.
The split isn't just about parting ways—there's a lot at stake, including property disputes and who gets custody of their kids.
A Mumbai court has now asked Haag to respond to the case by December 12.
Allegations, demands, and a cross-border battle
Jaitly says Haag controlled her finances by keeping all her credit cards and even sold their Vienna home without telling her.
She's been open online about how tough things have been.
On his side, Haag is reportedly blaming her for the marriage troubles in Austrian court.
Jaitly is seeking custody of their children, ₹10 lakh per month in alimony, and ₹50 crore as compensation—making this a complicated international case about more than just divorce.