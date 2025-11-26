Netflix and Instamart drop 'InstaStrange'—a gesture-controlled Stranger Things store

Inspired by the show's telekinesis theme, InstaStrange lets fans "move" through merch with just a wave. The launch was teased with a fun creator-led mockumentary featuring Indian internet stars prepping for the show's "final battle," which got fans buzzing before the big reveal.

Step into the 'Telekinesis Zone'

The experience gets even better at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram, where you'll find exclusive merchandise, themed food, and photo ops.

As Swiggy's Mayur Hola put it, this collab is all about letting fans channel Stranger Things energy in real life.

Netflix India's Poornima Sharma says it brings Hawkins beyond your screen—with plenty of creativity along the way.