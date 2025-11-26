Yakshagana scriptwriter Raghurama Shetty dies at 89 Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

Kandavara Raghurama Shetty, a beloved Yakshagana scriptwriter and teacher, passed away at 89 in Noojadi village.

Fondly called "Kandavaradavaru," he was known for weaving real-world issues into the vibrant world of Badaguthittu Yakshagana performances.

Besides his creative work, Shetty spent over 35 years teaching at Netaji Higher Primary School in Kandlur, where he also served as headmaster.