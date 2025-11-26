Yakshagana scriptwriter Raghurama Shetty dies at 89
Kandavara Raghurama Shetty, a beloved Yakshagana scriptwriter and teacher, passed away at 89 in Noojadi village.
Fondly called "Kandavaradavaru," he was known for weaving real-world issues into the vibrant world of Badaguthittu Yakshagana performances.
Besides his creative work, Shetty spent over 35 years teaching at Netaji Higher Primary School in Kandlur, where he also served as headmaster.
More about Shetty's impact
Shetty's love for storytelling started early—he was even nicknamed "Bala Bhagavata" for singing Yakshagana to kids.
His scripts like Cheluve Chitravathi and Rati Rekha are still crowd favorites at Badaguthittu Tent Melas today.
Beyond writing, he led the Kundapura Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat and brought stories to life as a singer and interpreter in Purana Pravachanas.