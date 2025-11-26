₹252cr drug case: Orry arrives for questioning 

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry , appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police crime branch on Wednesday. He was originally summoned in connection with a ₹252 crore drugs case on November 20, but he failed to appear. After seeking a second date to present himself, he arrived at the Ghatkopar unit of ANC between 1:30pm-2:00pm on Wednesday.

Public attention Orry was mobbed by fans and paparazzi Orry's arrival for questioning drew a huge crowd outside the ANC office, with numerous videos of his outing surfacing on social media. As he made his way through the throngs of people and paparazzi, he was seen being mobbed by fans eager to capture photos and videos. Despite the chaos, Orry managed to navigate through the crowd without posing or giving any quotes to those waiting.

Investigation details Orry's name surfaced in interrogation of key accused Orry's name came up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in the case. Shaikh allegedly organized rave parties in India and abroad for various celebrities, including politicians, film and fashion figures. He was recently deported from Dubai and arrested in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth ₹252 crore from a secret drug factory in Maharashtra's Sangli district back in 2024.

Allegations Shaikh's claims about high-profile figures and parties Shaikh, nicknamed 'Lavish' for his extravagant lifestyle, allegedly claimed that he had organized lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by several high-profile figures. These included actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor; filmmakers Abbas-Mustan; rapper Loka; Orry; and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique. Siddhanth appeared for questioning on Tuesday.