₹252cr drug case: Orry arrives for questioning
What's the story
Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police crime branch on Wednesday. He was originally summoned in connection with a ₹252 crore drugs case on November 20, but he failed to appear. After seeking a second date to present himself, he arrived at the Ghatkopar unit of ANC between 1:30pm-2:00pm on Wednesday.
Public attention
Orry was mobbed by fans and paparazzi
Orry's arrival for questioning drew a huge crowd outside the ANC office, with numerous videos of his outing surfacing on social media. As he made his way through the throngs of people and paparazzi, he was seen being mobbed by fans eager to capture photos and videos. Despite the chaos, Orry managed to navigate through the crowd without posing or giving any quotes to those waiting.
Investigation details
Orry's name surfaced in interrogation of key accused
Orry's name came up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in the case. Shaikh allegedly organized rave parties in India and abroad for various celebrities, including politicians, film and fashion figures. He was recently deported from Dubai and arrested in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth ₹252 crore from a secret drug factory in Maharashtra's Sangli district back in 2024.
Allegations
Shaikh's claims about high-profile figures and parties
Shaikh, nicknamed 'Lavish' for his extravagant lifestyle, allegedly claimed that he had organized lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by several high-profile figures. These included actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor; filmmakers Abbas-Mustan; rapper Loka; Orry; and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique. Siddhanth appeared for questioning on Tuesday.
Delay in appearance
Orry sought more time to appear before investigators
On November 21, it was reported that Orry had sought more time to appear before investigators. His representative appeared before the ANC last week and informed police that he was out of the city. They said he would be able to join the probe into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang after Tuesday, November 25. Thereafter, he was given a second date.