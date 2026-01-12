Rose Byrne wins 1st Golden Globe for Best Actress

Australian actor Rose Byrne has bagged her first Golden Globe Award , winning the prize for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. The film, directed by Mary Bronstein, features Byrne as a mother struggling to cope with her husband's absence and her daughter's mysterious illness.

Acceptance speech Byrne expressed surprise and gratitude during acceptance speech Byrne was visibly surprised by her win, saying, "Of course I didn't prepare anything. I didn't sing in this movie. Thank you so much. This is such a shock!" She also thanked Bronstein for writing the screenplay and choosing her for the role. "We shot this movie in 25 days for like $8.50. This is a tiny film so this is a huge thing to be up here."

Family absence Byrne's husband missed the ceremony for a unique reason In her speech, Byrne explained why her husband, actor Bobby Cannavale, was not present at the ceremony. She said he was attending "a reptile expo" in New Jersey because they were getting a bearded dragon. "I want to thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn't be here because we are getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey," she said.