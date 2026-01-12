Golden Globes: Paul Thomas Anderson crowned Best Director

Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson has bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for his film One Battle After Another. The win comes just a week after he clinched the Critics Choice Award in the same category. This is Anderson's second Golden Globe win and first nomination in the Best Director category, having previously been nominated for screenwriting Licorice Pizza in 2021.

Award-winning film 'One Battle After Another' dominated Golden Globe nominations Anderson's film, One Battle After Another, also won in the Best Screenplay category at the Golden Globes. The movie is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland and tells an epic story of revolutionaries. It has been a major contender this awards season, winning Best Picture at several prestigious events, including the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and National Board of Review.

Record-breaking film 'One Battle After Another' broke records at SAG Actor Awards The film also set a new record at the upcoming SAG Actor Awards with seven nominations, including Best Ensemble. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a retired revolutionary on a mission to rescue his daughter from a white supremacist military officer. At the Golden Globes, the movie's other nominations included Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Actor - Musical or Comedy for DiCaprio, and Best Actress - Musical or Comedy for Chase Infiniti.