Golden Globes: Brazil's 'The Secret Agent' wins Best Non-English film
What's the story
Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent, directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, has won the Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language at the Golden Globe Awards. The film triumphed over other international contenders such as Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice and Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident. This victory adds to its growing list of accolades during this awards season.
Historic nominations
'The Secret Agent' made history at Golden Globes
The Secret Agent was nominated for three awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Wagner Moura. These nominations were historic as they marked the first time a Brazilian production and actor were nominated in these categories. The film's international win, Brazil's first-ever win in the category, further boosts its chances for an Oscar nomination.
Film synopsis
'The Secret Agent' plot and cast details
Set against the backdrop of Brazil's military dictatorship in 1977, The Secret Agent follows Marcelo (Moura), a tech expert on the run from corrupt government officials. He seeks refuge with other political exiles in Recife during Carnival while planning his escape. The film also stars Carlos Francisco, Tania Maria, Roberio Diogenes, Maria Fernanda Candido, Gabriel Leone, Alice Carvalho, Hermila Guedes, Isabel Zuaa, and Udo Kier.