Has ICC responded to Bangladesh's T20 World Cup security concerns? 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is still waiting for a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its security concerns about playing matches in India during the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament is set to start on February 7. BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed that they have not yet received any reply from the ICC despite sending all necessary documents and proofs outlining their concerns.

Request details BCB's formal request to ICC The BCB had earlier sent a second formal letter to the ICC, detailing specific security issues related to travel. They requested that Bangladesh's four scheduled matches in India be shifted to Sri Lanka. However, instead of an official response, the ICC sought further clarification while remaining publicly silent on the matter. "We haven't yet received any reply from the ICC. We have sent all the attachments and proofs of our concern," Islam told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

Rising tensions Tensions rise after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL release Tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on BCCI's instructions. The reasons for his release remain unspecified, prompting Bangladesh to refuse travel. This standoff has led to continued exchanges between the BCB and ICC, creating uncertainty over Bangladesh's participation in the tournament and its match venues.

Advisor's view Government sports advisor's stance on participation Government sports advisor Asif Nazrul has said that Bangladesh would not participate at the cost of the country's dignity. He stressed that the ICC has yet to fully understand how serious these security concerns are. Despite this uncertainty, Bangladesh announced their T20 World Cup squad with Litton Das as captain and Saif Hassan as vice-captain.