Ravindra Jadeja slams his sixth Test fifty of 2025: Stats

India suffered their biggest-ever Test defeat after South Africa thrashed them by 408 runs in Guwahati. The hosts were whitewashed 0-2 after failing to chase down a mammoth 549 on Day 5. India, who perished on 140 in 63.5 overs, had Ravindra Jadeja as a saving grace. He scored an 87-ball 54 on a deteriorating track. Jadeja slammed his sixth Test fifty of 2025.

Knock Jadeja's knock goes in vain Jadeja, who took four wickets in the second innings, bolstered India, but to no avail. He came in after India were reduced to 58/5 on the final day. With defeat imminent, Jadeja held his fort with positive footwork against spinners. The left-handed batter added 30-plus runs with Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. He eventually fell to Keshav Maharaj, scoring 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Information All-round performance against SA With 2 four-fers, Jadeja was India's only bowler with 10-plus wickets in the SA Test series. He took 10 wickets from two games at an average of 21.90. Jadeja also scored over 100 runs at 26.25 with the bat.

Stats A look at his career stats Overall, Jadeja now boasts 4,095 runs at an average of 38.27 in Test cricket. He slammed his 28th half-century in addition to 6 tons. The series opener saw Jadeja become the fourth all-rounder with the Test double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets. With the ball, Jadeja has recorded 348 runs at 25.11 with the help of 17 four-wicket hauls and 15 fifers.