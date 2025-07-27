India save Manchester Test, remain alive in 5-match series: Stats 

India have saved the 4th Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. With this battling draw, the series remains 2-1 in England's favor. The final Test will be held at The Oval. India posted 358 in the 1st innings before England scored a mammoth 669. In the 3rd innings, England had India reeling at 0/2. However, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill led the fightback. After their dismissals, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja fought valiantly with respective hundreds to force a draw.

1st innings India score 358 runs in the 1st innings Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 94 runs for the 1st wicket with the latter perishing for 46. Jaiswal was the next to go after scoring 58. India then lost Gill (12) to be 140/3. Rishabh Pant, who formed a partnership with Sai Sudharsan, fractured his toe and was forced off. India lost Sudharsan (61) before Jadeja, Shradul Thakur and Sundar chipped in. Pant returned to bat and ended up scoring 54 before India got bowled out.

Stokes Stokes leads England with a fifer; Archer shines Stokes led England's charge in the 1st innings as he claimed a valiant five-wicket haul. Stokes managed 5/72 from 24 overs (3 maidens). This was his 5th five-wicket haul in Tests. Apart from Stokes, fast bowler Jofra Archer claimed a three-fer. Archer picked 3/73 from 26.1 overs. He clocked three maiden overs. With this, he completed 50 wickets in Test cricket. Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson claimed one wicket each.

2nd innings England smash record 669 in the 2nd innings England responded in style to India's 358. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett handed their side a significant advantage with a 166-run stand. Crawley scored 84 runs with Duckett smashing a 100-ball 94. Ollie Pope chipped in with a solid 71-run knock. It was Joe Root, who stole the show with a record-breaking 150. He was involved in two brilliant stands alongside Pope and Stokes. Skipper Stokes also fired England with a 141-run knock. Brydon Carse (47) played his part.

Information England post the highest Test team total in Manchester England recorded the highest team total at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. As per ESPNcricinfo, England's 669/10 is the highest total here in Manchester. England surpassed the previous best score held by Australia. The Aussies had scored 656/8d against England in July 1964.

India bowlers How did the Indian bowlers fare? Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers against England. Jadeja bowled 37.1 overs and clocked figures worth 4/143. He failed to bowl a single maiden over. The left-arm spinner delivered three no balls and owned an economy rate of 3.80. Besides Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar claimed two wickets each. Bumrah managed 2/112 from 33 overs. Sundar claimed 2/107 from 28 overs. Debutant Anshul Kamboj picked one wicket.

3rd innings Gill, Rahul's 188-run stand the highlight of 3rd innings India were reduced to 0/2 in the 1st over before Rahul and Gill fought valiantly, adding 174* runs on Day 4. They batted for two full sessions. On Day 5, the two added another 14 runs before Rahul (90) perished. India had Gill and Sundar fight thereafter with the former reaching his 9th Test ton. However, at stroke of lunch, Gill perished to Archer. Sundar was joined by Jadeja and the two added a century-plus stand. Both batters smashed fifties.

Rahul Rahul goes past 500 runs in this series Indian opener Rahul followed up his 46 in the 1st innings with a classy 90 in the 3rd. Notably, Rahul recorded his seventh 50+ score on England soil in Test cricket. In 13 Tests in England, Rahul owns 1,125 runs at 43.26. In the ongoing England series, he owns 511 runs at 63.87. The 33-year-old owns 19 half-centuries in the format. He also has 10 tons. Rahul has racked up 3,768 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 35.88.

9,000 Rahul completes 9,000 international runs Rahul added another feather in his cricket career on Day 4. With his 14th run, the 33-year-old batsman went past 9,000 international runs. Rahul entered the game, needing 60 runs to complete the landmark. He managed a score of 46 in the 1st innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has raced to 9,076 runs from 219 international matches at 39.98 (50s: 59, 100s: 19).

Stand Rahul, Gill stitch unique record-breaking partnership Rahul and Gill recorded the highest stand (188) in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG). Before that, England's Archie MacLaren and Stanley Jackson added 102* runs in the first innings versus Australia in 1902 at Lord's.

Gill Gill slams his 9th Test century Gill, who scored 12 in the 1st innings, slammed a resilient 103 from 238 balls in the 3rd. Gill hit his 9th Test hundred with 4 of them coming in England - all in this series. Gill owns 2,615 runs in Tests at 42.17. In addition to nine Test tons, he owns 7 fifties. He now owns 1,314 runs against England at 54.75 from 14 matches (26 innings). In 17 away Test matches (home of opposition), Gill owns 1,371 runs at 45-plus (100s: 5, 50s: 2).

Asian batter Gill makes these unique records as an Asian batter On Day 4, Gill etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series. He broke Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf's long-standing record of 631 runs. Thereafter, he broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series played in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

Unique records Other crunch records made by Gill On Day 5, Gill became the third Indian with 700-plus runs in a bilateral Test series. Gill owns 722 runs in the ongoing series. The right-handed batter joined Jaiswal (712 runs vs England in 2023/24) and Sunil Gavaskar (732 runs vs WI in 1978/79 and 774 runs vs WI in 1970/71). As per Cricbuzz, Gill equaled Gavaskar and Kohli in terms of most hundreds for India in a Test series (4). He also equaled Sir Don Bradman and Gavaskar in terms of most hundreds in a Test series as captain (4).

Duo Sundar and Jadeja smash fighting centuries in 3rd innings Sundar and Jadeja were prolific for India in the final two sessions. Both batters got to fifties going to tea and before converting it to centuries. Sundar slammed his maiden Test hundred. This was his 3rd fifty-plus score against England. Jadeja, who surpassed 1,000 Test runs in England, hit his 5th fifty-plus score of the series. Overall, Jadeja clocked his 5th Test hundred (50s: 26).

Jadeja Jadeja becomes 3rd player with this all-round record Jadeja became the third player with 1,000-plus runs and 30-plus wickets in an away nation (Tests). Players with 1,000-plus runs & 30-plus wickets in an away country: (1,820, 62) - Garry Sobers (WI) in England (1,032, 42) - Wilfred Rhodes (ENG) in Australia (1,000-plus, 34) - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) in England

Information How did England bowlers fare in 3rd innings? Chris Woakes finished with 2/67 from 23 overs. Archer picked 1/78 from 23 overs. Liam Dawson went wicketless, having bowled 47 overs. Stokes bowled 11 overs and clocked 1/33. Carse clocked 0/44 from 17 overs. Root bowled 19 overs and conceded 68 runs.

Duo Jaiswal and Sudharsan slam fifties followed by ducks Jaiswal scored 58 off 107 balls in the 1st innings and followed it up with a duck in the 3rd. Playing his 23rd Test, Jaiswal owns 2,089 runs at 49.73. He slammed his 12th fifty and recorded a fifth duck across two innings. Sudharsan hit 61 from 151 balls in the 1st innings (4s: 7). He managed a first-ball duck next. Across 2 Tests, Sudharsan owns 91 runs at 22.75. Apart from a maiden fifty, he has two ducks.

Root Root smashes 38th Test hundred, including 12 versus India Root smashed a terrific 150 in the 2nd innings. With this century, he became the joint fourth-highest centurion, equaling Kumar Sangakkara. He is behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41) in terms of centuries. This was Root's 12th century versus India. He went past Steve Smith to become the highest centurion against Team India. Veteran Root also registered his 9th century vs India at home (50s: 6).

Runs Root surpasses Kallis, Dravid and Ponting's runs tally Root, who started Day 3 by surpassing Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the 3rd-highest scorer in Tests, climbed another spot. The veteran surpassed Ricky Ponting's Test runs tally to become the 2nd-highest scorer. Root came into this match needing 120 more to break Ponting's tally of 13,378 Test runs. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs).

Feats Notable feats attained by Root with his 150 With his 22nd run, Root completed 1,000 Test runs in Manchester. Root also hammered his 23rd Test home hundred. This is the joint-most for a batter in home Tests alongside Ponting, Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene. Root went past 18,500 runs in First-Class cricket, attaining the mark with his 95th run. Root's tally of 12 Test tons against India is now the joint-third most for a batter against an opposition in Tests. Root also surpassed Kallis and Ponting in terms of most 50-plus scores in Test cricket.

Trio Key stats of England's half-centurions Crawley, Duckett and Pope Crawley scored a solid 84-run knock on Day 2. Playing his 58th Test, he raced to 3,235 runs at 31.40. This was his 18th fifty in Tests (100s: 5). Duckett (94) missed out on a hundred on Day 2. He raced to 2,775 runs from 37 matches (68 innings) at 42.69. This was his 15th fifty in Tests (100s: 6). Resuming Day 3 on 20*, Pope ended up scoring 71. He owns 3,558 runs from 60 matches at 35.58 (50s: 16, 100s: 9).

Stokes Stokes completes 7,000 Test runs with record-breaking hundred Stokes scored a commendable 66 runs before leaving the field due to cramps on Day 3. He remained unbeaten on 77 after returning. On Day 4, he smoked his 14th hundred. Stokes, who completed 7,000 Test runs during his stay, eventually departed for 141. Playing his 115th game, the southpaw averages 35.7 as the tally now includes 14 tons and 35 fifties. Stokes was part of two meaningful stands alongside Root and Carse.

Pant Injured Rishabh Pant hits valiant 54 Pant showed tremendous character and guts to walk out and bat despite fracturing his toe in the 1st innings. Pant was batting at 37 from 48 balls when he was hit and had to retire hurt. He came back and added another 17 runs to his tally. In 47 Test matches, Pant owns 3,427 runs at 44.50. He registered his 18th fifty (100s: 8).