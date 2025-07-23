Rishabh Pant becomes first visiting wicket-keeper with this Test record

Indian batter Rishabh Pant continues to break records in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has now become only the sixth Indian with 1,000 runs in England in the format. Pant reached the landmark on Day 1 of the 4th Test against the hosts at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter attained the feat with his 19th run. Here are the key stats.

Runs Pant joins these legends As mentioned, Pant has joined several Indian veterans in terms of 1,000 Test runs in England. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (1,575), Rahul Dravid (1,376), Sunil Gavaskar (1,152), Virat Kohli (1,096), and KL Rahul (1,035) on this elite list. Pant completed 1,000 Test runs in the nation in his 14th appearance. He averages over 42 in this regard.

Information Special feat for Pant According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant is the first visiting player to complete 1,000 Test runs on England soil as a designated wicket-keeper. No other visiting wicket-keeper has more than 800 runs in this regard. The legendary MS Dhoni trails Pant with 778 Test runs in England.

Scores Four Test tons in England The ongoing Test series has once again seen Pant's brilliance in England conditions. He has taken his tally of 50+ scores in the nation to eight, including four tons. Notably, Pant has the joint second-most Test centuries for India in England, with KL Rahul, Tendulkar, and Dilip Vengsarkar. They are only behind Dravid, owns six tons in the nation.