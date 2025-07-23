Sai Sudharsan slams maiden Test half-century, reaches 2,000 First-Class runs

Sai Sudharsan returned to India's Playing XI for the ongoing 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-handed batter, who got injured after the series opener, replaced Karun Nair at number three. Sudharsan came out to bat after opener KL Rahul departed, with England electing to field. With his 13th, the former reached 2,000 First-Class runs. He completed his maiden Test half-century.

Knock Composed knock from Sudharsan India lost three quick in the first session, after a positive start. They were down to 140/3. Sudharsan, who protected his end, continued to move forward despite getting beaten sporadically. Moreover, Sudharsan found support from Rishabh Pant, who played with his usual bravado. While Pant went off with an untimely injury, Sudharsan got to his fifty with a boundary in the 69th over.

Information Sudharsan departs for 61 Sudharsan and Pant propelled India past 200 before the former reached his half-century. The number three batter ended up scoring 61 off 151 balls. His composed knock had just 7 fours.

Stats A look at his FC stats Sudharsan, who made his Test debut at Headingley, first played red-ball cricket during the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. The Tamil Nadu batter raced past 2,000 FC runs in his 31st encounter. With an average of 38-plus, he owns seven tons and five half-centuries. Despite a modest First-Class record, his technique, temperament, consistency, and strokeplay make him an attractive prospect.