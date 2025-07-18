Englishmen with six-fers or more vs India in Manchester (Tests) 

The iconic Old Trafford stadium in Manchester has hosted some high-voltage Test matches between England and India over the years. The hosts have majorly dominated at this venue as India are yet to win a Test match in Manchester. England's dominance here has been highly attributed to their bowlers. Here we look at Englishmen to claim six-fers or more vs India in Manchester (Tests).

#1 Fred Trueman - 8/31 in 1952 Pace-bowling legend Fred Trueman boasts the best bowling figures for England vs India in Manchester. He made the ball talk in the second innings of the 1952 match at this venue, claiming 8/31 in just 8.4 overs in the second innings. Trueman trapped seven batters for single-digit scores as India were folded for a mere 58. His brilliance powered England to an innings triumph.

#2 Alec Bedser - 7/52 in 1946 Though India earned a hard-fought draw in the 1946 Manchester Test, Alec Bedser gave them a hard time. He claimed seven of the nine fallen wickets in the fourth innings to finish with 7/52 from 25 overs. His brilliance had reduced India to 138/9 after the team was once placed at 79/3. Nevertheless, the visitors managed to save the game.