'10 times faster': Netflix reveals it used generative-AI in 'Eternaut'

Netflix has revealed that its Argentine sci-fi series El Eternauta (The Eternaut) is the first original series to feature visual effects created using generative artificial intelligence (AI). The technology was used to create a scene showing a building falling in Buenos Aires, which would have been too expensive for the show's budget. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos called AI "an incredible opportunity" for showrunners during the company's second-quarter investor call on Thursday.

Efficiency boost Scene created '10 times faster' than traditional workflows Sarandos revealed, "That VFX sequence was completed 10 times faster than it could have been completed with traditional visual VFX tools and workflows." "And also, the cost of it wouldn't have been feasible for a show in that budget." This use of generative AI marks a significant milestone as it's the first instance of GenAI final footage appearing on screen in a Netflix original.

Future applications AI could enhance user experience on Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters hinted at other potential uses for generative AI, such as enhancing user experience by allowing viewers to use spoken words to find something to watch. He gave an example of saying, "I want to watch a film from the '80s that's a dark psychological thriller," and getting results back. "You just couldn't have done in our previous experiences... So that's super-exciting."