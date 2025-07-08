'Good Sex' is currently being filmed

Natalie Portman, Meg Ryan's 'Good Sex' begins production

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jul 08, 2025

Acclaimed filmmaker Lena Dunham has returned to her roots with the start of production for her latest romantic comedy, Good Sex, in New York City. The film stars Natalie Portman as Ally, a pragmatic couples therapist who reluctantly re-enters the dating scene after a decade-long relationship ends. The story takes an unexpected turn when she meets two men—one in his 20s and another in his 50s—who show her there is no set formula for good sex.