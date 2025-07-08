Natalie Portman, Meg Ryan's 'Good Sex' begins production
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Lena Dunham has returned to her roots with the start of production for her latest romantic comedy, Good Sex, in New York City. The film stars Natalie Portman as Ally, a pragmatic couples therapist who reluctantly re-enters the dating scene after a decade-long relationship ends. The story takes an unexpected turn when she meets two men—one in his 20s and another in his 50s—who show her there is no set formula for good sex.
Cast details
A look at the cast and crew
The film's star-studded cast includes Meg Ryan, Rashida Jones, Mark Ruffalo, and Tucker Pillsbury in his acting debut. Tramell Tillman has also been added to the ensemble. The production is a collaboration between Portman and Sophie Mas's MountainA and Dunham's Good Thing Going Productions with Michael Cohen. Michaela Celella serves as executive producer for MountainA, while Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Michael Sledd are also on board as executive producers.
Release information
Dunham's 'Too Much' to stream on Netflix from July 10
In March, Netflix bagged the global distribution rights of the romantic comedy in a whopping $55 million deal. While the release date for Good Sex is yet to be announced, fans can look forward to another of Dunham's projects hitting screens soon. Her rom-com series Too Much will premiere on Netflix on July 10.