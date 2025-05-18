Mexican Navy ship collides with NYC's Brooklyn Bridge
What's the story
A Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtemoc, collided with New York City's iconic Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening.
The incident occurred while the ship was passing under the bridge during a goodwill visit to the United States of America.
Footage from the scene showed parts of the ship's towering masts hitting the bridge and falling onto its deck.
Casualties reported
Cuauhtemoc incident leaves several injured
The collision has reportedly left several people injured, though the exact number and their locations are still unclear.
New York City's Emergency Management (NYCEM) confirmed they are "responding to an incident" but did not provide further details.
The city's Fire Department is also attending to injuries from the incident, CBS reported.
Ongoing probe
Mexican Navy confirms investigation into collision
The Mexican Navy has confirmed that the ship sustained damage in the incident, and the incident is currently being investigated.
The Cuauhtemoc had over 200 crew members on board during its visit to New York City.
Mayor Eric Adams of New York City was present at the scene and has been briefed about the situation, CBS reported.