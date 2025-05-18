Royer, who changed his name from Rendell Royer after converting to Islam in 2000, was convicted by a US court in 2004 for terrorist activities targeting Americans.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the "Virginia Jihadi Network."

In his plea agreement, Royer admitted to helping co-defendants gain entry into a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp in Pakistan.