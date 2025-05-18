Trump appoints 2 jihadists to White House advisory board
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has appointed Ismail Royer, a former jihadist operative, and Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, who has alleged controversial affiliations, to the White House Advisory Board of Lay Leaders.
The appointments have sparked controversy due to their alleged connections with Islamic jihadists and banned terrorist organizations.
Lara Loomer, a prominent Trump ally, slammed Royer's appointment as "insane."
Criminal history
Royer's past: Conviction and plea agreement
Royer, who changed his name from Rendell Royer after converting to Islam in 2000, was convicted by a US court in 2004 for terrorist activities targeting Americans.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the "Virginia Jihadi Network."
In his plea agreement, Royer admitted to helping co-defendants gain entry into a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camp in Pakistan.
Operative details
Royer's significant actions
Royer served only 13 years as part of his plea bargain.
In his agreement, he admitted to aiding and abetting co-defendants Masoud Khan, Yong Ki Kwon, Muhammed Aatique, and Khwaja Mahmoud Hasan in gaining entry to a terrorist training camp in Pakistan operated by LeT.
Royer also admitted to helping co-defendant Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Hamdi gain entry to the LeT camp, where Al-Hamdi received training in the use of a rocket-propelled grenade in a conspiracy to conduct military operations against India.
Controversial appointments
Yusuf's controversial affiliations and Royer's current role
Yusuf, co-founder of Zaytuna College, which is the first accredited Muslim liberal arts college in the US, is also under scrutiny for his alleged ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.
Loomer accused him of lying about jihad's true definition.
Despite these controversies, both Royer and Yusuf have been appointed to a key advisory board by the Trump administration.