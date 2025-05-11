Trump greenlights transfer of 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has approved transferring 100 Patriot missiles and 125 artillery rockets to Ukraine.
The decision, reported by The New York Times, involves a re-export from German stockpiles.
Though he hasn't endorsed direct military aid since his return to office, Trump's approval indicates a strategic move to bolster Kyiv's defense capabilities amidst ongoing regional tensions.
Defense strategy
Ukraine's persistent demand for advanced military support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been relentless in his demands for advanced military hardware, including Patriot systems and long-range weaponry.
He has even offered to spend up to $50 billion or negotiate to seek production licenses to obtain them.
Apart from military aid, Ukraine has also ratified a landmark economic deal with the US.
Strategic alliance
Ukraine and US forge economic partnership
The economic pact gives Washington first dibs on rare-earth materials in Ukraine, which are critical for several high-tech industries.
It also creates a joint post-war reconstruction fund to rebuild infrastructure and spur economic growth in the region after hostilities end.
While President Trump hasn't sanctioned direct military aid since returning to office, this move is a strategic workaround to arm Kyiv.