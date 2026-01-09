Iran protests: Internet blackout amid escalating tensions; 45 dead

Iran imposed a "nationwide internet blackout" on Thursday night as protests intensified in Tehran . The demonstrations, which began on December 28, 2025, over steep inflation and spiralling currency value, have turned violent with security forces reportedly firing at protesters. At least 45 people have died, while over 2,260 have been detained in the crackdown. The unrest was further fueled by exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi's call for mass demonstrations.

International response US officials express support for Iranian protesters US President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if Iranian authorities "start killing people" who are protesting. He said Washington would "hit them (Iran) very hard." Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance reiterated support for peaceful protests in Iran, calling negotiations on the nuclear program the "smartest thing" for Iran to do.

Economic crisis Iran's economy faces challenges, government blames foreign powers The protests erupted as a response to high inflation and economic mismanagement, which, coupled with Western sanctions, have led to a high cost of living. Over 12 days, the protests spread nationwide. The Iranian government has blamed foreign powers for inciting unrest, while acknowledging the economic hardships faced by citizens. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also highlighted the precarious state of Iran's economy and President Trump's warning against harming protesters.

Protest escalation Pahlavi's call for protests precedes internet blackout Prince Pahlavi, son of the exiled Shah, had called for more protests before the internet blackout, fearing authorities would cut access to prevent information dissemination. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged restraint in handling demonstrations, while German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned excessive force against protesters. The unrest has spread across all 31 provinces of Iran, with rallies reported in 348 locations.