Philadelphia bus shooting leaves woman, 3 teens injured
What's the story
Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting on a SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) bus in Philadelphia.
The incident happened around 6:15pm local time on Saturday, May 10, when an unknown man opened fire at the rear of the Route 15 bus.
The incident happened near Fairmount Park after an altercation between him and some juveniles seated there.
Casualties
Victims include a woman and 3 teenage boys
A 39-year-old woman and three teenage boys, one aged 14 and two aged 16, were wounded in the shooting.
Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed this to CBS News Philadelphia.
He further elaborated on the victims' injuries, saying "one was shot in the back, one was shot in the hand, and one was shot in the foot."
Manhunt
Suspect fled the scene
The suspect, said to be in his 40s, fled the scene immediately after the shooting, NBC Philadelphia reported.
Police are now examining bus camera footage from the time of the incident to identify him.
There were at least 30 passengers on board during the traumatic experience. Inspector Pace called it "very traumatic for all concerned," considering the small space of a bus.
Health update
Victims in stable condition
The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment; the woman was given immediate care at the scene for her "graze wound."
Inspector Pace confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that all victims are now stable.
The shooting incident is being actively investigated by local authorities.
At around 6:15pm local time, a man allegedly boarded the Route 15 bus at North 33rd Street and West Girard Avenue near Fairmount Park and opened fire in the direction of the teenagers.
Official statement
SEPTA and police response
SEPTA, the bus service provider, issued a statement on the incident.
A spokesperson said it was "an extremely frightening incident for our customers and the SEPTA bus operator."
The spokesperson also confirmed that "SEPTA Police will continue working closely with Philadelphia Police on the investigation."
So far, no arrests have been made in this shooting incident.