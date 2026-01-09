Real Madrid beat Atletico in Spanish Super Cup semis: Stats

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup. Federico Valverde and Rodrygo scored for Real Madrid, while Alexander Sorloth netted Atletico's only goal. With this victory, Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the final on Sunday. Earlier, Barcelona hammered Athletic Club 5-0 with Raphinha scoring a brace. Here are the details and key stats.

Match highlights Valverde's free-kick sets the tone The match started with a bang as Real Madrid scored 75 seconds into the game. Captain Valverde took a stunning free-kick from 25 yards out, hitting the top corner of Atletico's goalpost. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak could only manage a faint touch to it. Rodrygo nearly doubled the lead before half-time, but Atletico Madrid fought back, forcing Thibaut Courtois into several saves to deny Sorloth's equalizer attempts.

Second half action Rodrygo extends Real Madrid's lead Ten minutes into the second half, Rodrygo capitalized on a clever pass from Valverde. He broke free from his defender and coolly slotted past Oblak to double Real Madrid's lead. However, Atletico responded almost immediately with Sorloth heading home Giuliano Simeone's cross three minutes later, reducing the deficit and keeping the match competitive till the end.

Near misses Atletico Madrid's efforts fall short Rodrygo came close to restoring Real's two-goal cushion but was denied by Oblak. Atletico's Antoine Griezmann also had an acrobatic attempt saved by Courtois. Marcos Llorente missed two chances, keeping Atletico from taking the semi-final into penalties. Despite their best efforts, they couldn't find a way past Courtois in goal for Real Madrid, who held on for victory and a spot in the final against Barcelona on Sunday.

Numbers Key records made by Rodrygo and Valverde As per Opta, since the 2013-14 campaign, Rodrygo has become the second Real Madrid player to score versus a single opponent in four different competitions (vs Atletico Madrid), after Sergio Ramos vs Atletico Madrid. Valverde recorded the earliest free-kick goal against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid ever (1:16'). He also scored the earliest goal in the Spanish Super Cup this century. Lastly, he scored the earliest free-kick goal for Real since 2002-03, after Cristiano Ronaldo's in Bilbao in 2013.