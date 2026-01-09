Arsenal and Liverpool play out 0-0 draw in Premier League

Arsenal 's hopes of extending their lead at the top of the Premier League were thwarted as they played out a goalless draw against Liverpool . The match, held at Emirates Stadium, saw both teams fail to find the back of the net despite some close calls. The result means Arsenal remain six points clear at the top of the table after Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped points on Wednesday.

Match highlights Liverpool's near miss and Arsenal's attempts Liverpool came close to scoring in the first half when Conor Bradley hit the bar with a lobbed effort. Arsenal responded with long-range attempts from Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, both of which were saved by Alisson Becker. Despite their efforts, they couldn't break through Liverpool's resolute defense.

Possession control Liverpool dominate 2nd half but fail to score The second half saw Liverpool take control of the game as Arsenal faded away. Despite dominating possession, they couldn't get a shot on target with three wayward long-range efforts from Dominik Szoboszlai being their best chances. Arsenal's substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli did test Alisson in stoppage time but it was still a frustrating night for the Gunners who were hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Information A look at the points table After 21 Premier League games this season, Arsenal own 49 points. Mikel Arteta's men played out their 4th draw (W15 L2). On the other hand, Liverpool are 4th with 35 points on board (W10 D5 L6).

Records A look at the key records As per Opta, Arsenal and Liverpool played out a goalless draw in the Premier League for the first time since August 2015. Despite 8 attempts versus Arsenal, Liverpool failed to have shot on target. Notably, Liverpool failed to clock a shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2010 against Wigan. Arteta remains winless against Arne Slot (D3 L1), with the Dutchman being the only opposing manager to avoid defeat in his first four games against the Spaniard.

Do you know? Liverpool go 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions Since a 4-1 defeat against PSV in the Champions League back in November, Slot's Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions. Liverpool are also 9 games unbeaten in the Premier League (W4 D4).