Who is Jessica? Journalist rumored to have kid with Aamir

Jessica Hines, a British journalist and writer, has resurfaced in headlines following shocking claims made by Bollywood actor Faissal Khan during a press conference on Monday. He alleged that his brother, superstar Aamir Khan , fathered an illegitimate child with Hines. The revelation has once again sparked public curiosity about her life and past association with the actor.

Professional background Career and work Hines is widely recognized for her career as a journalist and as the author of Looking for the Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me. The book examined Bollywood through the lens of Amitabh Bachchan's superstardom. Over time, she has written extensively on Indian cinema and culture, earning a reputation as a sharp observer of the industry. She also serves as the co-founder of Fingerprint Content.

Alleged affair Relationship rumors with Aamir Hines gained public attention in India in the late 1990s and early 2000s amid reports of her rumored relationship with Aamir. The two allegedly met during the filming of Ghulam (1998) and were believed to have developed a close bond. In 2005, Stardust magazine claimed that Aamir was in a live-in relationship with Hines.

Latest developments Khan's shocking claims about Hines On Monday, Khan addressed the media at a press conference, speaking about his family and their alleged efforts to portray him as mentally unstable. During the interaction, he openly discussed Hines and her rumored child with Aamir. He said, "Aamir was married, got divorced from Reena, and then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, with whom he also has an illegitimate child." However, these rumors have never been confirmed by either Aamir or Hines.

Family details Unofficial confirmation through 'British Vogue'? Later, Hines moved forward in her personal life and married London-based entrepreneur William Talbot. The speculation surrounding her past gradually subsided until, in 2012, photographs of her son Jaan appeared in British Vogue. Reportedly, Hines herself shared the image on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Jaan in Vogue." The photos sparked debate about the kid's uncanny resemblance to Aamir in terms of looks.