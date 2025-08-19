Bhansali to shoot 'Love & War' overseas; everything to know
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is slated to be a major cinematic event in 2026, with a release date set around Eid weekend. The film marks Bhansali's first overseas shoot in 26 years, following Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1998). Many of his other films, including Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Saawariya (2007), Guzaarish (2010), Padmaavat (2018), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), were shot domestically.
Shooting locations
'Love & War' to be shot in Rome, European cities
The film will be shot in Rome and many other European cities. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making grand and visually spectacular films." "For Love & War, there's a requirement of a foreign location. Hence, the filmmaker traveled to Rome, Italy for a recce earlier this month." "The film is expected to be shot in the Italian capital and maybe a few more places in Europe later this year."
Cast reunion
A look at the film's cast and crew
Love & War is the second collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali after Saawariya (2007). It's Bhatt's second movie with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The film will be Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali. The combination of an international shooting location, star-studded cast, and Bhansali's trademark grandeur will make Love & War a landmark release when it hits theaters on March 20, 2026.