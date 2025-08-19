Bhansali to shoot 'Love & War' overseas; everything to know

Shooting locations

'Love & War' to be shot in Rome, European cities

The film will be shot in Rome and many other European cities. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making grand and visually spectacular films." "For Love & War, there's a requirement of a foreign location. Hence, the filmmaker traveled to Rome, Italy for a recce earlier this month." "The film is expected to be shot in the Italian capital and maybe a few more places in Europe later this year."