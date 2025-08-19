'Gen V' S02 premiere date announced: Cast, plot, and more

The highly anticipated second season of Gen V , a spin-off of the popular series The Boys , will premiere on September 17, 2025, on Prime Video . The first three episodes will be released together, followed by weekly episodes. Set after the violent incidents at Godolkin University, this season continues to follow the lives of young superheroes (supes) amid a power struggle in America.

Plot details Plot of 'Gen V' Season 2 The second season of Gen V picks up from the first season's cliffhanger, where Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) were framed and imprisoned after Cate's (Maddie Phillips) and Sam's (Asa Germann) betrayal. The new season shows them in a brutal rehabilitation center before returning to campus. With Homelander's increasing power and President Calhoun supporting his army of supes, the students now face a darker university where humans wear identifying badges.

Cast details Meet the cast of 'Gen V' Season 2 The main cast of Gen V will return for the second season, including Sinclair as Marie, Broadway as Emma, Phillips as Cate, Germann as Sam, Thor/Luh as Jordan. Sean Patrick Thomas will reprise his role as Polarity. The new season also introduces Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher and Ethan Slater as Dr. Thomas Godolkin. Other recurring newcomers include Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy.

Tribute Chance Perdomo's tragic death and its impact on the show A significant aspect of the new season is how it handles the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, who passed away in March 2024. The actor's role as Andre will not be filled in by someone else, suggesting that the season has been restructured to pay tribute to him. "Season 2 is really going to be, in a lot of ways, a tribute to Chance," co-star Thomas told People.