'Gen V' S02 trailer: Erin Moriarty's cameo steals the show

The highly anticipated second season of Gen V was teased at Comic-Con on Friday, with the release of its first full trailer. The trailer shows Jaz Sinclair's character, Marie, reluctantly agreeing to return to Godolkin University after being persuaded by Annie January (Erin Moriarty), from The Boys. This cameo was met with loud cheers from the audience. The show is set in a world where Homelander has taken over America, affecting life on campus.

Plot developments Dean Cipher is implementing a new curriculum at Godolkin University The trailer also introduces Hamish Linklater's Dean Cipher, who is implementing a new curriculum at Godolkin University. This program aims to make students more powerful than ever, but it is unclear what the Dean's true intentions are. The show's creator, Michele Fazekas, hinted at the interconnectedness of Gen V and The Boys, saying that Season 4 of The Boys has set up Season 2 of the spin-off.

Twitter Post 'Sophomore year is gonna be LIT' Sophomore year is gonna be LIT. Official trailer for Season 2 is here, and fall semester begins September 17 on Prime Video India. pic.twitter.com/Pyb4w8aj8Y — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 25, 2025

Character exploration Ethan Slater plays Dr. Thomas Godolkin The trailer also gives a glimpse of Dr. Thomas Godolkin's badge, the founder and namesake of the university, who will be played by Ethan Slater. This casting choice suggests that there will be an exploration of the university's origins in Season 2. Fazekas further teased what viewers can expect from the new episodes, saying they will show how life has changed under Homelander's rule and what resistance movements are forming in response.