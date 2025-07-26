'War 2' trailer fails to beat 'Dunki's YouTube record 

The much-anticipated trailer for War 2 , starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , was released on Friday. Despite the immense pre-release hype, the trailer received mixed reviews and failed to break records set by other Bollywood movies like Dunki and Sky Force in terms of YouTube views within the first 24 hours. The film is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025, clashing with Coolie.

View count Breakdown of the view count According to live data quoted by Koimoi, the War 2 trailer racked up a whopping 54.4 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours. The Hindi version of the trailer contributed significantly with 26 million views, while the Telugu version attracted an impressive 22 million views. The Tamil trailer, shared on YRF's official channel, accounted for the remaining views, totaling 6.4 million.

Ranking 'War 2' trailer misses out on top spot Despite the high view count, the War 2 trailer fell short of beating records set by other big Bollywood films. It is currently ranked as the third most-viewed Bollywood trailer on YouTube within the first 24 hours. The top two spots are held by Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Akshay Kumar's Sky Force with 58.5 million and 57.7 million views, respectively. Adipurush (52.2 million) and Singham Again (51.95 million) are at fourth and fifth positions, respectively.