'Saiyaara' trailer: YRF blends 'Rockstar,' 'Aashiqui 2' for new generation  

The trailer of Saiyaara gives us a glimpse into the lives of an artist and a writer whose love story takes a tragic turn. The chemistry between Panday and Padda is palpable, and their performances are being lauded by fans. The film's music has already been making waves on Indian music charts with songs like Faheem-Arslan's Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal 's Barbaad, Vishal Mishra's Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara's Humsafar, and Arijit Singh & Mithoon's Dhun.

Film details

Panday, Padda's debut film hits theaters on July 18

Going by the trailer, Saiyaara will remind you of classic romantic musicals like Rockstar and Aashiqui 2, but set for a different time and age. Bollywood will get two new promising faces with this film. The film introduces Panday as a YRF hero, while Padda makes her big-screen lead debut after impressing audiences with her performance in the acclaimed series Big Girls Don't Cry. Produced by Yash Raj Films's CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara will hit theaters on July 18, 2025.