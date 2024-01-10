'Merry Christmas': 'Raat Akeli Thi' showcases enigmatic chemistry between Katrina-Vijay

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Merry Christmas': 'Raat Akeli Thi' showcases enigmatic chemistry between Katrina-Vijay

By Aikantik Bag 01:09 pm Jan 10, 202401:09 pm

'Merry Christmas' releases on Friday

The makers of the much-awaited Bollywood thriller Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, have unveiled a new romantic track titled Raat Akeli Thi. The song highlights the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors as they share tender moments together. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been in the buzz for a long time as it marks Raghavan's return after the highly acclaimed Andhadhun.

2/3

Pritam-Arijit Singh-Varun Grover weaved magic yet again

Arijit Singh sang the track, composed by Pritam and the lyrics have been penned by Varun Grover. The song encapsulates a sense of mystery while showcasing the captivating connection between Kaif and Sethupathi's characters. As the melody unfolds, the pair embarks on a nighttime stroll. Slated to release on Friday, the cast includes Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte in key roles. Filmed in both Hindi and Tamil, it features a distinct supporting cast for each version.

3/3

Twitter Post