Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan remains critical, on ventilator

By Aikantik Bag 05:41 pm Dec 27, 202305:41 pm

Ustad Rashid Khan is undergoing treatment in a Kolkata hospital

Renowned Indian musician Ustad Rashid Khan's health remained critical on Wednesday as he battles prostate cancer, along with other chronic illnesses, at a hospital in Kolkata. A hospital official told PTI that the 55-year-old vocalist is being closely monitored and continues to be under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). "Due to some chronic disease and age-related ailments, he remains critical," they said.

Khan is currently on ventilatory support

Khan was put on a ventilator on Monday after experiencing a cerebral attack that worsened his condition, the official said. They stated, "Initially, he was reciprocating well to treatment. But after a cerebral attack, his condition started to deteriorate. He is critical and has been put on a ventilator." The esteemed singer hails from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and is the great-grandson of its founder, Inayat Hussain Khan.

More about Khan's career

Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has been honored with numerous awards, such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Bhushan. He has also contributed his vocal talents to well-known songs in Bollywood and Bengali films like My Name is Khan, Kadambari, Manto, and Mitin Mashi. One of his most memorable tracks is the soul-stirring Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna from the 2007 Hindi film Jab We Met.