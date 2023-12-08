'Pink Friday 2': Nicki Minaj releases album; tracklist revealed

'Pink Friday 2' is streaming now

Barbz, it's time to hail the Queen! It's been 13 years since Nicki Minaj's debut Pink Friday, and now she's back with the follow-up, Pink Friday 2. This album highlights Minaj's undeniable talent and sharp wit, as seen in her track Big Difference, where she raps, "Like my hunnids blue/Bad bi-hes, yeah, I keep 'em by the two/It's a big difference between me and you/I ain't nothin' like you, you, you or you."

Pink Friday 2 features a variety of collaborations, such as Future on Nicki Hendrix, J. Cole on Let Me Calm Down, Lil Uzi Vert on Everybody, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard on Blessings. The album's earlier released single, Last Time I Saw You has a catchy pop sound and delves into the theme of guilt. It became an instant hit. The newly released album has 22 tracks and is currently streaming on all major platforms.

